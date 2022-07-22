INDIANAPOLIS – The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday morning. In the newest update, most of the state is under abnormally dry conditions with a few areas in a moderate drought. Compared to last week, our conditions have improved!

Last week 44% of the state was under moderate drought conditions. This week, only 18% is under a moderate drought!

What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass will turn brown, gardens will need to be watered more frequently, and crops are stressed. Once we hit the “Moderate” drought stage, there are more noticeable changes. Crops become more stressed, your lawn needs to be watered more often, and water levels begin to decrease.

The higher up the scale the drought goes, the more severe the impacts will be to crops, your lawn, and water levels. As we continue to climb the scale on the drought monitor, more dangerous conditions also begin to set up, causing concern for fire.

We are still in a deficit for the summer months. Since June 1, we have picked up 3.19″ of rainfall, over 4″ below where we should be for this time of the summer months.

When will it rain in Indiana?

We do have some rain chances as we head into this coming weekend and a few chances for next week.