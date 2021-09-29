Drier, warm finish to September; rain and cooler air around the corner

The last couple of days of September will see above-normal temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s. 73 degrees would be a normal high temperature this time of year in Indianapolis. Today, we were back in the mid 80s.

Great, and mild weather coming up this evening if you are planning on making it outside, or perhaps catch one of the last games for the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field!

The warm air will hang on for tomorrow. Thursday temperatures will pop back into the 80s again.

A change in pattern is on the way for us this weekend. As a front moves through, showers and a few thunderstorms will spread across central Indiana. This front will also help drop our temperatures back into the low 70s by the start of next week. While this will be cooler air for the start of October, these temperatures will be closer to seasonal–right where we should be this time of year.