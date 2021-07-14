Drier and brighter today; heating up!

If you’ve been waiting for drier weather to get outside, take care of the lawn or go to the pool, today is for you! Now, with how humid we are, a few isolated showers will develop during the heat of the day this afternoon but most will be completely dry all day long.

Temperatures will be near the seasonal average, in the mid 80s and it will also be humid. Be sure to remain hydrated if you do plan to be outside a while.

Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. With the extra sunshine around this afternoon, the UV Index is high and sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

Looking for something to do this evening? Why not head on out to Victory Field for Bark in the Park as the Indianapolis Indians take on the Omaha Storm Chasers? The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Although it will be humid, it will still be a nice evening for baseball.

Set your alarms to see the International Space Station fly over tonight. Mostly clear skies this evening will provide a great opportunity to see it. It will first appear in the SE sky at 10:17 PM, be visible for 7 minutes and then exit the sky in the NNE. You’re looking for what appears to be a bright, quick-moving star.

Fun fact: The ISS moves at a speed over 17,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes!

Rain chances rise tomorrow but there will still be lots of dry time through the day. Thursday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures rising to near 90 degrees. Isolated showers and storms will be around during the afternoon. Storm activity will pickup in the evening with a few strong to severe storms possible. Showers and storms will continue off and on through Friday and Saturday.