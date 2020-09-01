Dense fog Tuesday morning; tracking storms

Dense fog is a problem across much of the area this morning. We have even had a couple of school districts on delay. Visibility is low enough that driving can be dangerous since stop signs and traffic signals can really sneak up on you. Visibility will be difficult throughout the whole morning rush.

Heat indices won’t be as intense as last week but still feeling much more humid than the last couple of days. Dew points are up ten plus degrees from yesterday morning so you’ll certainly notice the upped humidity.

We’ll be rain-free for the morning but a few storms could develop this afternoon. Some storms could produce gusty winds or even an isolated, weak tornado so we will be monitoring that very closely. Heavy rain is not really anticipated across most of the area. We mainly are looking at under a tenth of an inch of rain overall.

Additional rain is expected on Wednesday. A few showers are possible in Indianapolis and our northern towns but the more widespread rain will be south of the city. Between a quarter and half inch of rain is expected.

Looks like an overall nice stretch of weather then Thursday through the weekend. Looks like we’ll have some heavy storms Sunday night but quiet for most of the day and Monday, too.