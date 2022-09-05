The work week got off to a cloudy start with a few scattered showers. A series of low pressure areas will move along a stationary front draped across the Ohio Valley and gives us a chance for rain through Tuesday. There is ample moisture at the surface so patchy dense fog will develop after Midnight. The fog will linger through mid-morning Tuesday and some schools may may go on a two-hour delay. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear in the afternoon but we will have a chance for rain throughout the day.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday. So far this year Indianapolis has had 22 weekends with either rain or snow and 14 completely dry weekends. Another wet weekend is on the way as a daily chance for rain returns Saturday and continues through Monday.

September is off to a wet start.

Expect cloudy skies with fog and a chance for rain Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s this week.