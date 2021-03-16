Dense Fog Advisory issued this morning; mild temperatures return midweek

Thick fog has developed across central Indiana this Tuesday morning. It is a damp and dreary start with the lingering moisture from the recent rainfall yesterday. There were even a few thunderstorms that traveled over the state last night! The showers have moved out for now, but fog will linger through the morning hours.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the western half of central Indiana until 11 AM. The visibility may fall below a quarter of mile while the advisory is in effect. The thick fog should lift by midday.

It will stay rather cloudy today with only a few broken clouds by the late afternoon. Skies will turn mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the lower to mid-50s today. The average high for the date in Indianapolis is 52°, meaning temperatures will be seasonable for mid-March.

Also a reminder that this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Indiana. It is important to know what to do in the event a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for the area. Severe storms and tornadoes occur more often in the spring than any other time of the year for the state. The statewide tornado drill is scheduled TODAY around 10:15 AM.

Central Indiana will have some dry time before our next round of rain moves in. St. Patrick’s Day will start off dry and will end with showers around the area. The rain will arrive after 5 PM in our southwestern counties and fill into the state late in the evening.

A strengthening low pressure system is going to travel over the Ohio Valley on Thursday, which will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Wind speeds will kick-up before a cold front reaches central Indiana. Behind the system, temperatures are going to sharply drop and there could be a few snowflakes mixing in with the showers before completely moving out.

High temperatures will drop a bit on Friday before rising again this weekend. We start spring on Saturday with seasonal highs in the lower 50s. You will have plenty of opportunities to take your plans outside this weekend! Skies will turn mostly sunny with highs back near 60° on Sunday.