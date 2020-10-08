Delta to bring parts of Indiana much needed rain

A little cooler this morning so you’ll want a sweater until about 10am. Lots of sunshine (courtesy of high pressure) will warm us up to 76 this afternoon. That isn’t as warm as we were yesterday but still well above the average. A cold front passed through early Wednesday afternoon and that ushered in the comfortable air that we’ll enjoy today.

We’re keeping a close eye on the Gulf as Hurricane Delta continues so head toward Louisiana. It is currently a Category 2 hurricane but could briefly strengthen to a Category 3 -considered a ‘major’ hurricane- as it begins to turn toward the US coast. The current forecast bring this hurricane right to the same part of Louisiana that is still recovering from Hurricane Laura that just tore through earlier this Fall.

As Delta continues inland it will weaken but should manage to push some much-needed rain to us in Indiana. Especially the southern half of the state can expect rain to arrive on Sunday. The system will be making a hard turn east which should limit the rain that falls north of Indianapolis.