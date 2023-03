INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 60s this afternoon. While this is above average, it won’t break any records for this date.

March 30 Almanac

Record high temperature: 82° (1986)

Record low temperature: 17° (1923)

Record rainfall: 1.56″ (1938)

Record snowfall: 2.8″ (1942)

It was also on this date back in 1982 when 60 mph winds knocked down trees and power lines near Columbus.