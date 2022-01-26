Dangerously cold wind chills Wednesday morning

It’s a dangerously cold start to Wednesday morning. Wind chills as much as 20° below this morning. These are dangerously cold and frost bite can occur in as little as 30 min. Be sure to protect your pets from the cold too! A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 11 a.m.

These conditions have led to over 80 school delays, so far. You can find a list of delays here.

Wind chills take a while to rise above zero this morning. At the warmest part of the day, most only see wind chills as high as the mid teens.

