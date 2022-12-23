INDIANAPOLIS – Now that the bulk of the snow has passed, the dangerously cold air sticks with us through the holiday weekend in Indiana.

End of snow, not end of storm

Light snowfall continued into the early morning hours of Friday. The focus has now shifted to the level of cold we are facing outside, as this is the greatest threat of the storm.

Bitter cold is the danger through the holiday weekend

Indianapolis is set to face the coldest weather it has seen in years with low temperatures dropping about -10 degrees below zero. High wind will make for a dangerous combo. The coldest weather we face will be on Friday morning as low temperatures fall to 0-10 degrees below zero. With strong wind factored in, feels-like temperatures are as low as 35-40 degrees below zero. At this rate, it would take 15 minutes or less to get frostbite on exposed skin. Our high wind chill for the day may not be more than 20-25 degrees below zero…

Wind keeps things messy

The wind will be sure to blow it around and create a mess through Friday. Roads are already icy thanks to the flash freeze upon arrival of the front and snow blowing back across roadways will not help. Peak gusts are expected to reach 50-55mph throughout the day. We’ve already hit the mid to upper 40s since midnight.

Christmas Eve planner

Windy conditions stick around into Saturday. While temperatures eventually rise into the lower teens, wind chills will remain more than -20 degrees below zero into the afternoon.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

The next time it may be safe to head out the door will be Saturday. We stay BELOW FREEZING until Wednesday afternoon!