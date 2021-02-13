Dangerously cold air is followed by heavy snow potential

Central Indiana is gearing up for one of the coldest nights of the year, so far. The coldest we’ve been in Indianapolis this year was 0° and that was just last Sunday. While we won’t be QUITE as cold tonight, it will likely be the only other time this year where Indianapolis has dropped into the single digits. As of Saturday evening wind chill temperatures in locations as close as Chicago had already fallen well below zero. Numerous Wind Chill Alerts have been issued across the region. Parts of North Dakota could experience wind chill temperatures falling to 60° below!

That cold air is being channeled in our direction and dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are expected Sunday morning. Parts of central Indiana are under a Wind Chill Advisory from 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday. Wind chill temperatures as low 20° below zero are possible. While not ALL of central Indiana is under this advisory, we will ALL be very cold regardless. Be sure to wear appropriate clothes if you have to be in the cold. Also, don’t forget to watch out for your pets too!

Even after the Wind Chill Advisory expires Sunday afternoon, it will still be very cold. Temperatures will still feel like they are only in the single digits during the afternoon on Valentine’s Day. This is the second straight year with these frigid temperatures over the holiday. Last year the low temperature dropped to 2°. That was coldest temperature we had all of last winter.

The bitter cold air is quickly followed by the potential for heavy snow early next week. A Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for central Indiana. This alerts came well in advance of the incoming storm system, indicating the favorable potential for heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Both winter weather alerts are in effect from 1 AM Monday through 7 AM Tuesday.

This system comes in 2 rounds of snowfall. The first of which starts late Sunday night and will carry on through the Monday morning commute. At this time, widespread snow totals of 2″ to 3″ are looking reasonable through this initial round. A break in the snow arrives by late Monday morning. For those of you who are able to stay home on Monday, I recommend you use this time to clear away your driveways. Another round of what is likely heavier snowfall will be quickly follow behind the first. Snow chances quickly rise again Monday afternoon, making for a messy commute home. Snow showers will continue on through Tuesday morning. Model guidance is consistent in bringing the heaviest axis of snow from this second round through our south/southeastern counties. However, there is little agreement in HOW MUCH snow this second round will bring. At this time, it’s very possible to see some locations with more than 6″ of snowfall between the two rounds of snow. However, a lot can change between now and the arrival of this system. There is still time to fine tune this forecast and nail down the most likely scenario for snowfall totals. Stay tuned as we continue analyze new data!