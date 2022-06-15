INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off hot and humid already this morning with another hot day on tap for us. Is there any relief in sight? Yes. Will it last long? No.

Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday

Folks, we have another hot and uncomfortable day on tap. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits under mostly sunny skies. This will be record-breaking heat. Our record for today is 94° set back in the 1950s and we have the potential to break that record.

An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. today. This means you need to be aware of heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated and stay indoors if you can.

Check on yourself, your neighbors, the elderly, kids, and, of course, your pets.

Air Quality Action Day for central Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Wednesday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

If you have trouble breathing, it is recommended that you stay indoors.

When will we see some relief?

A cold front will come in on Thursday bringing our next chance for spotty storms. This will bring temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and into the weekend. Humidity levels will also decrease into the weekend.

Father’s Day weekend forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will top off in the 80s on both days as well.

The heat returns as we head into next week, 90s return too.