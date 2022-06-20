INDIANAPOLIS – Summer heat goes to dangerous levels as temperatures in the mid 90s approach Tuesday afternoon across Indiana.

The rest of Monday

Air quality action day

An air quality action day has been declared for Tuesday, June 21st. The first day of summer will have high enough temperatures (mid 90s) with light winds that can create an environment conducive to higher ozone emissions.

What can we do to help?

All we need to do is try our best to minimize negative impacts

Conserve energy on cooling

Walk/bike when possible

Avoid idle car engine

Wait until evening to cut grass (you don’t want to melt in the sun anyway!)

Use public transportation if available

First day of summer

Tuesday, June 21st marks the first day of the summer season! It officially begins at 5:13 a.m. and will be the longest day of the year at 14 hours and 59 minutes of daylight. The summer solstice occurs when the sun’s most direct rays reach the tropic of cancer.

And you’ve heard about how hot it will be — highs in the mid 90s coming our way!