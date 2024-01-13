Good evening and welcome to the tundra. It’s about to get really cold tonight and once our feel-like temps fall below 0°, it won’t break that mark until Monday afternoon. Fee-like temps at 7 pm are sitting in the single digits but will continue to fall throughout the night.

Wind Chill Advisory: A wind chill advisory is now in effect until 7 am Monday. Wind chills tonight into Sunday morning could fall to -20° to 30°. Wind chill values out west through Central Iowa and South Dakota will fall to near -50°!

Sunday is a day you want to limit your time outdoors. Lows Sunday morning will be at or near 0° which is the first time since Christmas Eve 2022. Feel like temps all day Sunday will be below 0°

We won’t climb above 0° feel like temps until Monday afternoon. Then we fall back below overnight on Monday. Relief won’t arrive until Wednesday and Thursday as temps warm slightly.