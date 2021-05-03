Damp start to the week; strong storms possible tonight

It is a damp start to our Monday! Scattered showers are traveling over the state this morning. The widespread coverage will continue through the morning with showers being widely scattered for the afternoon.

There should be some dry time in the mix this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach into the lower to mid-70s later today.

Another round of thunderstorms will move into the area tonight. The activity that occurs overnight may turn strong with a couple potentially turning severe.

Main threats include gusty winds and large hail. A rotating thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The strongest storms will occur between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

More rain and thunderstorms will slide over the state on Tuesday, resulting in another soggy day for central Indiana. Temperatures are going to be even cooler with high in the upper 60s.

Shower chances wind down Wednesday morning with a high closer to 60° by Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals within the next couple days could rise near an inch for spots across the area.

Shower chances look limited Thursday and Friday as cooler temperatures settle in. We are tracking more favorable rain chances for Mother’s Day weekend.