Cooler air has settled into the state. You will want a coat as you’re heading out today with wind chills that have dropped into the mid 30s Thursday morning. Temperatures are running about 15° cooler than they were 24 hours ago. With cloud cover and additional light rain around, temperatures will barely budge today. Expect highs this afternoon in the mid 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Patchy drizzle and light rain have been lingering in the area and will continue through day. Many don’t see the rain until the afternoon when widely scattered showers will spread through central Indiana. Even then, the rain will be light and not everyone gets it. Having the umbrella is still a good idea, just in case you get caught under some of this rainfall.

Showers become more sparse again overnight as temperatures drop to cooler levels, in the mid 30s by early Friday. Tomorrow will be another damp and dreary day with areas of rain around at times. Our cooler shift is even bringing the chances for a more wintry type of weather with it by the start of the weekend. Scattered light snow is possible early Saturday morning. However, it won’t last long and will transition over to rainfall as temperatures rise.

We salvage some of the weekend with dry conditions on Sunday but we remain chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.