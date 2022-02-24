INDIANAPOLIS – We are dealing with snow and ice today but just 3 years ago an area of low pressure brought damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

Record high: 74° (2017)

Record low: -6° (2015)

Record precipitation: 1.70″ (2018)

Record snowfall: 6.4″ (1974)

Back in 2019, a 66 mph wind gust was observed at the Indianapolis International Airport. This was the highest non-thunderstorm wind gust reported there since April 6, 1988.

The winds caused damage to houses and other structures and brought down trees and power lines. Tens of thousands of people were without power.