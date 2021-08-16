Daily rain chances this week

It’s a comfortable start to our Monday with only a few isolated, light showers in the area. Our focus for today will be the hit and miss showers that will linger throughout the day, and the rising humidity. Spotty showers will continue in the area from the morning into the afternoon and evening. As more instability builds into the afternoon, there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms as well. While many will stay completely dry today, those that do end up under a thunderstorm will have the potential to receive some very heavy rainfall. It’s a good idea to have the umbrella nearby today and really, all week long.

Although our summer season rainfall totals are several inches above normal, we really do need the rain. Most of the rain this season fell in June and early July. Since mid-July, rain hasn’t been all that plentiful. Indianapolis is running more than 1″ short of the rainfall we should have seen for the month of August, so far. The Drought Monitor is even starting to show that abnormally dry conditions are emerging in our northwest counties.

It will start feeling much more muggy this afternoon and evening as dew point temperatures rise above that 60° comfort threshold.

Isolated showers will continue overnight and into your Tuesday. Daily chances of rain will be around this week but no day looks to be a washout.