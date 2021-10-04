Daily rain chances this week

It’s a very foggy start to the new week. With light winds and damp conditions, some locations of dense fog have developed. Be careful on the roads this morning and be sure to allow yourself extra time for the morning commute.

This fog should mostly lift by mid morning and then our attention will turn to rain chances. Scattered showers will develop late this afternoon and evening. These showers will be hit and miss, so not everyone gets wet.

Rain chances will stick around through the rest of the work week. However, some days will be wetter than others. By the weekend, drier and warmer conditions emerge. Highs will be near and in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.