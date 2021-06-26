Daily rain chances continue into next week, flooding still a concern

A few showers and storms popped up in our northwestern counties but for the most part, we saw mostly cloudy skies and even a few times of sunshine. Temperatures topped off in the 80’s and we will do it again on Sunday.

Let’s start with tornado surveys that happened today in Carroll and Tippecanoe counties.

The National Weather Service found two tornadoes. In Eastern Tippecanoe County, an EF-1 tornado touched down. It started at 8:18 p.m. 5 miles northeast of Dayton, traveled 2.1 miles and lifted 4 miles northwest of Rossville in Carroll County about 5 minutes later. This tornado had peak wind at 95 mph and was 50 yards wide. In their summary, the NWS wrote the following.

The second tornado was an EF-0 in western Carroll County. It started at 9:09 p.m. 4 miles NW of Burlington. It traveled 2.3 miles until it lifted 5 miles north of Burlington about 3 minutes later. This tornado had peak wind at 74 mph and was 200 yards wide. In their summary, the NWS wrote the following.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with more scattered showers and storms.

Sunday will bring more scattered showers and storm chances but much like Saturday, we are not looking at a washout day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday, to start off the work week, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with scattered showers and storms.

The rainy pattern sticks around into what looks like the middle and end of next week with temperatures staying in the 80’s. Flash flooding remains a concern where heavier pockets of rain set up.