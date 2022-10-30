After a dry Saturday, rain moved northward across the state Sunday. A low pressure system moved toward the state agave us a cloudy, wet day.

So far this year we’ve had 25 weekends with either rain or snow and precipitation. Rain will carry over into Halloween. At this time, it looks as if the rain will end Monday night so trick-or-treaters will need rain gear as a part of their costumes. In spite of the weekend rain, October will will end with precipitation well below average.

November will begin Tuesday with sunny skies and warmer weather. The average high this time of year is 60° and we’ll have highs near 70° early next week. The week will be mainly dry with our next chance for rain coming Friday night.

Wet weekends have been common this year and October has been a dry month.

This has been a cool month and Halloween highs are normally above freezing.

Light rain is likely to continue through Monday.

Expect a breezy, cool Monday.