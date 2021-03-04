Cooling off today; dry stretch continues for central Indiana

The sunny stretch continues today for central Indiana, but you will notice that it will feel much cooler compared to Wednesday. A wind shift occurred last night and the northerly breeze today will channel in the cooler temperatures for the afternoon.

Despite the slight cool down, it’ll still be a great day to head outside and take kids to a local playground or park. Indianapolis will climb to 49° this afternoon, which is a few degrees above average for early March.

Seasonal temperatures will return this weekend before highs gradually rise again. The pick of the weekend is going to fall on Sunday when temperatures rise back near 50°! However, both days look dry and sunny as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern.

Mild temperatures arrive early next week before our next storm system moves into central Indiana! We will have an opportunity to see highs in the mid-60s before our next bout of rainfall makes its way into the state. The weather pattern will turn more active late next week.