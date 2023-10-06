Friday was one of the days everyone was waiting for, as temperatures were around normal in the upper 60s to near 70°. Not to mention that we were in a “cold front sandwich” with clear and sunny skies for the majority of the day. However, clouds moved in for the evening with cold front #2 and that front will bring an even bigger drop in temperatures.

Most of Central Indiana will remain dry Friday evening but a stray shower is possible. Once the front pushes through, temperatures will take a dive and the clouds we have around now will get out of here. Overnight lows look to get into the 40s with a continued breeze. You may need to turn the heat on tonight or Saturday night when temperatures get even colder. Saturday looks good overall but it will be on the cooler side.

Forecast Lows Friday Night-Saturday AM Forecast Highs Saturday

Highs will struggle to hit 60° and the same can be said for Sunday, too. Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies and Sunday calls for a gradual increase in cloud cover. Overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning will be quite chilly. Many spots will likely get into the upper 30s for lows and patchy frost is possible. I’m not anticipating a widespread frost or freeze event, as those headlines will stay well west of Indiana this weekend. Indy sees its first frost around October 12 and its first freeze around October 23.

Temperature Departures From Normal Saturday Temperature Departures From Normal Sunday

Lows Sunday AM

If you have sensitive crops and are away from Indy proper, take precautions Saturday night to cover crops up in case of frost development. Sunday will be a dry day but rain chances go up slightly overnight and into early Monday. Monday night will also be chilly and patchy frost is possible.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will still be below normal in the lower 60s and it will be mostly sunny both days. Another warm-up is not far away as highs in the low-to-mid 70s return Wednesday and Thursday. This will also come with additional rain chances as the developing ridge will come ahead of a trough that could bring some needed rain. Cooler temperatures return by next weekend.