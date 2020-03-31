Cooler with sprinkles Tuesday; nice stretch of weather to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday is looking rather gloomy as clouds continue to thicken. Temperatures are in the low 40s and the 30s, so jackets will be needed. Highs today will only get into the upper 40s, which will feel noticeably cooler than yesterday's 60.

We will have a couple of sprinkles this afternoon and evening, but rain totals will stay minimal so not really enough to justify umbrellas or rain boots. A hooded coat will be just fine.

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Wind will still be out of the north at about 5 mph.

Wednesday will start off chilly, but the afternoon looks seasonal and nice. Highs will return to the mid-50s and the partly sunny sky will feel nice. Less wind than we've been dealing with, so the breeze won't give us quite the wind chill factor we've had.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look increasingly nice! Plenty of sunshine and 62 on Thursday with 65 and partly sunny on Friday. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday.