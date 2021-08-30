Cooler with rain and storms today

It’s been an active morning as we’re starting a new week. Pockets of heavy downpours along with lightning have been present Monday morning. Be sure to have the rain gear with you as rain chances will continue throughout the day. A cold front has started to move into the state. However, this front will stall today and keep rain chances in the forecast today and tomorrow before it finally slides south.

After a very hot and humid weekend, it won’t be nearly as hot today. The last four days have all reached or surpassed 90°. The extra cloud cover and rain today will keep temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. However, it’s still going to remain quite humid outside.

The humidity breaks Tuesday night after the cold front clears the state. Wednesday will feel much more refreshing as dew point temperatures will have taken a significant dive.

We’re closely watching what is now Tropical Storm Ida. The storm was downgraded from a category 1 hurricane at 5 a.m. Dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall continue. A tornado watch is in effect for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The track of this system looks to keep its associated rainfall south of central Indiana. However, it could turn rather breezy here by Wednesday as the pressure gradient tightens while this system passes through the region.

Fantastic weather will ensue here back home from Wednesday through the rest of the week. Our next chance for rain won’t setup until the weekend.