We went from brilliant blue skies Wednesday afternoon to overcast and wet conditions Thursday. Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Showers and thunderstorms have been scattered across central Indiana Thursday morning and chances will linger with us throughout the day. This is allowing us a break from the heat though. The extra cloud cover and rain around is keeping temperatures down. We made it to 93° in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Thursday will be a good 10° cooler with a high temperature of 83°. It will remain humid though, so still plan on the air feeling quite heavy while outside.

Off and on rain showers will continue into the evening before turning spotty overnight. While unsettled weather remains with us through the weekend and into early next week, the focus is turning back to the heat. Temperatures will climb daily toward the weekend with 90s arriving back in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. A few showers and storms will be around at times each day but there will plenty of dry time too.

We are tracking relief from the humidity in the forecast but we have to wait until next week for it. After several more muggy days, a cold front Monday will send those dew point temperatures tumbling next Tuesday into Wednesday.