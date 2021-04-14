Cooler weather pattern sets up over central Indiana

We’re starting off our day with cloud cover over downtown Indianapolis. As the day continues, clouds will thin out and skies will turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are going to trend cooler today and slightly below normal for mid-April. Highs across central Indiana will rise near 60° this afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected overnight as a few clouds fill into the state. After the wind shifts out of the northwest, cooler air will move into the area and allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Some of our outlying, rural locations may even see light frost develop due the calm and chilly conditions. A cool weather pattern is going to settle into the area for the extended period.

Showers chances return to the Ohio Valley this weekend, so there will be several dry hours to complete any yard work before that system arrives. The showers will be widely scattered on Saturday and turn spotty on Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to rise due to the additional clouds and showers around. Highs will reach into the mid-50s.