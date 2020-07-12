Cooler today with scattered storms

The weather was certainly active across the Midwest, including central Indiana on Saturday. Check out all the storm reports from yesterday from Minnesota to Indiana! There were two rounds of severe weather that traveled over the area on Saturday evening and night.

The first wave moved into the Greater Lafayette around 3 PM and the storms dashed southeast toward Indianapolis between 4-5 PM. The storm that prompted a warning in Marion County produced quarter size hail in downtown Indy.

Another round arrived in our western counties shortly after 11 PM in the form of a squall line. The storms were initially severe as they moved into the state, then weakened as it traveled across the area. The primary threats with the second wave were heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again today, but there should still be plenty of dry time in the mix. The threat for strong storms has shifted south of central Indiana. Rain chances will drop as we head into the evening hours with skies becoming mostly clear overnight.

The weather looks pleasant to start the workweek! However, the high heat and humidity returns late in the week. Prepare for our next heat wave with a shot of 90s after Wednesday!