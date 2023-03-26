INDIANAPOLIS – Monday starts off cooler with chances of rain throughout the week.

Monday at a glance

Rain showers ahead

Rain showers dip into central Indiana this evening. Isolated thunderstorms will occur, some with gusty winds that may be on the stronger side. Heavy downpours once again overnight are expected. Rain showers stick around into the morning commute.

Adding to our rainfall totals

Rain showers overnight into early Monday morning will add at least a quarter inch of additional rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms with heavier downpours may produce up to one half inch of additional rain through noon Monday.

Breezy and cooler Monday

Winds gusting over 20 mph through the overnight hours. Throughout the day Monday, windy conditions will prevail, with cooler temperatures on the way. Sustained winds will be around 10 mph as we start to dry out.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast