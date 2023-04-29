INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday has become the only day in the past week with above average temperatures in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, it may remain the only day until later this week.

Sunday forecast

Showers return on Sunday

A cold front swept across the state on Saturday and was accompanied by downpours and storms. While the front will move out of the state before we even reach Sunday, the core of the storm system will hang around. As a result, rain showers will return as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Rainy weather will continue for periods of time through the afternoon with a couple downpours mixed with light rain. Another factor, especially in the afternoon, will be the wind. Sustained wind will be in the range of 20-25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph as well. If you’re going to be outdoors, make sure to take something that will keep you dry *and* warm.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Temperatures will warm quicker by the time we reach Wednesday and begin to see the sun. We are likely to come close to average again by Thursday with highs reaching the 65-70 degree range.