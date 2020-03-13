Cooler Friday; wintry mix Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackets and sunglasses definitely needed for your Friday! It is chilly enough to justify gloves and a hat if you want them. We'll have plenty of sunshine this morning with some clouds, especially south, later. No wet weather is expected for this Friday.

High pressure is building in now, so that'll keep us nice to wrap up the work week. The cold front that just passed through Indiana is now pushing rain into the New England and Gulf states today. Behind that front, we're pumping in much drier and cooler air, so highs will drop about ten degrees compared to yesterday.

Highs will only get into the upper 40s later, but the mostly sunny sky will help to make it a lovely day.

Cold for any of your Friday night plans. Clouds will be building in but the northwesterly breeze will be enough to drop us to 32 overnight. I'm not anticipating much difference across the area for overnight lows. We'll all get right about to the freezing line.

A wintry mix will arrive for Saturday. We'll have some wet snowflakes falling onto ground that is fairly warm, so the snow should melt pretty much right off. Isolated grassy areas may manage to stick a small amount of snow but that will surely melt shortly after accumulating anyway. Not anticipating snow accumulating on roads, so any road problems will just be wet pavement.

Sunday will be the better of the weekend days. We'll start cold but climb back to the mid 40s with sunshine in the afternoon. Nice start to the new week with low 50s and sunshine. Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day and we should be right in the heart of a dry stretch, so that's good news for your plans. More storms and warmer temps on Thursday.