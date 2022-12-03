A cold front moved over central Indiana this Saturday morning, and winds were howling ahead and along the boundary. Muncie, Terre Haute, and Shelbyville had peak wind gusts at or above 50 MPH within the past 24 hours! Breezy conditions will persist this morning but will become much lighter this evening.

There were a few light rain showers along the passage of the cold front, but now higher pressure will bring sunny skies to the Midwest. Clear skies are expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to rise and will only peak into the mid-30s this afternoon.

The Big Ten Championship Game is tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium and the weather looks dry for downtown Indianapolis! The clear sky will allow temperatures to sharply drop, and we will drop back near 30° at kick-off. Wind speeds will become calm overnight as lows fall into the lower 20s.