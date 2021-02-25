Cooler but still pleasant Thursday; warmer but wetter weekend

It’s much cooler out the door Thursday morning. Temperatures have been running more than 20 degrees cooler in some locations compared to where they were Wednesday morning. That means kids will need the extra layers at the bus stop this morning.

If you parked your car outside, there’s a good chance you’re going to be greeted by some light frost on your windshield this morning. You may need a little extra time to get your car set and ready for the roads.

We’ll warm-up nicely this afternoon with sunshine mixed with clouds and temperatures rising into the mid 40s. It won’t be as warm as the past couple days but temperatures will still be running near the seasonal average.

If you’re looking at a good time to get outdoors, the afternoon is looking the best. Temperatures will be at their peak late this afternoon, it will be dry and we’ll have some sunshine around too.

Temperatures will cool quickly again tonight and fall back into the mid 20s by early Friday morning. High pressure overhead on Friday will provide a fantastic finish to the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Still need to get the salt washed off your car? Today and Friday are the best days to hit the carwash. Rain chances around for the weekend make Saturday and Sunday less ideal.

Clouds start increasing late Friday night ahead of our next chance for rain. Showers arrive very late Friday and early Saturday. However, the weekend won’t be a washout.

The rain clears early on Saturday and won’t return again until early Sunday morning. Hit and miss showers will linger in the area on Sunday but there will be lots of dry time too as we close the weekend.

More spring-like temperatures return this weekend as highs rise back to the mid 50s.