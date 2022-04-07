We’re in for a cooler day! Thursday morning is starting off several degrees cooler than we did Wednesday, plus we have wind chills making it feel like it’s in the mid 30s out the door. The coat is recommended for kids heading to the bus stop. Take the umbrella too.

Although we are mainly dry this morning, we will see more rain developing into the afternoon.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 50° this afternoon, leaving us running about 10° below average for this time of year. Clouds will thicken up as we head later into the day, and we’ll likely be seeing isolated showers around by the mid-afternoon. It will turn windy too with gusts at 30 mph. Expect isolated to widely scattered showers will linger on into the evening.

We have a doubleheader at Victory Field tonight. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Some sunshine through the afternoon

Isolated showers develop mid-afternoon

Widely scattered showers linger through the evening

As even colder air mixes in overnight, a few locations could see a wintry mix by Friday morning. However, as temperatures rise to the low 40s, this will transition back to all rain by late in the morning and early afternoon. Better chances to see snowflakes comes Saturday morning where some locations could see a light dusting of snow.

We quickly rebound for the second half of the weekend. After temperatures peak in the low 40s Friday and Saturday, we get back on track with highs in the low 60s on Sunday. We’ve been lagging in sunshine for the month, so far, and we keep quite a bit of cloud cover around over the next several days. However, Sunday is looking quite sunny!

We’re even better next week as a ridge building overhead will allow warmer air to stream in. We get on a 70-degree streak early next week.