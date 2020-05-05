Cooler air, showers and even a few snowflakes are coming this week

Cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week. The average high this time of year is 69 degrees and we will stay below average all week long. The coolest air will settle in late in the week and we’ll be cold enough to possibly see a few snowflakes by Friday.

On the average May is our wettest month of the year. We’ve already had almost an inch of rain and more is on the way. We’ll have a dry Wednesday and our next chance for rain will come Thursday night through Friday. Expect up to a half-inch of rain during that time. We’ll have a dry Saturday and another chance for rain late Sunday through Monday.

May precipitation is off to a fast start.

Our last May snowflakes came four years ago.

Rain will cool us down later this week.

Up to a half-inch of rain is coming later this week.