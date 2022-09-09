INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will feature more sunshine, dry weather. But a daily chance for rain kicks off this Saturday and lasts through the middle of next week. Oh, and did we mention: fall-like temperatures, too?

Friday at a glance

Saturday rain chances

This weekend will kick off a daily chance for rain starting on Saturday. This will last into at least Tuesday of next week before cloudy, but dry skies take back over. The best chance to see an isolated thunderstorm will be in the afternoon hours, especially after 2 p.m. Saturday. A better chance for rain picks up on Sunday.

Fall-like temperatures ahead!

The incoming rain showers will also bring about a change in our temperature patterns, and cool things off a bit. It will start to feel like fall is on the way with highs in the 70s next week! Most of these days fall short of our normal high temperature of 81 degrees.

Humidity toggles up and down

Even though temperatures will be warm in the mid 80s Friday, we will luck out with humidity staying relatively low. However, a stickier feel to the air is expected at times this weekend as we bring in more moisture overhead, and the dewpoint temperatures begin to rise. Then dewpoints fall next week, along with air temperatures, setting us up for less muggy conditions.