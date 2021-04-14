Cooler air has moved in; scattered light frost is possible this week

While we are in Spring and trees and plants are emerging from their Winter hibernation, we are still in the time of year when frost and freeze are possible. The average date of last frost is April 28th and the average date of last freeze is a few days earlier on April 17th. The latest last freeze on record came on May 27, 1961.

Even snow is not out of the question for this time of year. Our last measurable snow on record was .9″ and it accumulated on May 9, 1923.

Our second cold front of the week moved across the state Wednesday afternoon. Cooler air will move in behind the front with low temperatures in the 30s. That means we’ll be cold enough for some scattered light frost by morning. For Thursday expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the 50s. It will be a windy day with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

We will be cold enough for scattered, light frost again Friday morning and Saturday morning. Expect sunny skies through Friday. Clouds will increase Saturday and we’ll see a chance for scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday.

A stronger storm system will move in Monday and bring a greater chance for more widespread rainfall.

