Many spots this morning observed low temperatures into the 40s and some in the lower 40s! Central Indiana is getting in on some cooler air from the Upper Midwest that will once again give us overnight lows in the 40s tonight. These are low temperatures more typical of early-to-mid October, so have the extra light coat handy in the morning!

Observed Low Temperatures Wednesday

We’ll also have some patchy fog around, too that will lift shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. This will especially be prevalent in spots away from Indianapolis. Cooler northwest flow is going to keep temperatures pretty similar to today, in the 70s for Thursday and even into the weekend. Normal temperatures Thursday and Friday is 79° but that drops to 78° starting Saturday. Dominant high pressure will also keep us quiet and sunny through Saturday.

Sunday comes the only rain chances I have over the next week with a bit of instability thanks to a quick-moving upper-level disturbance. Otherwise, no rain is forecast for the near future around Central Indiana!

The northwest flow and cooler air will be replaced by late-season heat starting next week. The changes in our upper levels in the atmosphere will allow warmer air in just before the official start of fall. This looks to be the trend through the end of September around Central Indiana, with very much above-normal temperatures favored!