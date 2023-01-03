INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with heavy pockets of rain and muggy conditions. We keep the humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today will be the last above-average day before a cooldown comes bringing seasonal temperatures and some flurries too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, gusting up to about 20. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight tonight.

Tumbling temperatures coming

Wednesday a front will come through and drop our temperatures throughout the day. Highs will be early in the day in the 50s and drop into the 30s by the evening. Mostly cloudy skies stick around too. Winds will be gusting out of the south and west at around 25 mph.

Thursday into the weekend temperatures will be in the 30s during the day, more seasonal for the start of January. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Snow showers in Indiana this week

Thursday there is a chance for some flurries around. Friday will be cloudy. By Saturday, there is another chance of some rain and possibly snow mixing in too. It is too early to talk about timing and totals, stay tuned. Early next week looks seasonal too with highs in the lower 40s.