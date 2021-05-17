Cool with rain for the next two days before summer heat arrives later this week

1-2″ of rain fell across the state Monday bringing our monthly rainfall total close to three inches. Our soggy weather pattern will continue for the next two days and an additional half-inch of rain is likely.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region by midweek, sending temperatures surging into the 80s. We have only had one 80° day in Indianapolis, so far, this year on April 27th. We see a streak of warm days through the weekend. Humidity will rise as well. Dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s in it will start to feel muggy.

Expect mainly dry weather through the weekend, although a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms can’t be ruled out under these conditions.

May has been a cool month so far.

Planting is halfway done across central Indiana.

