Cool with a lot of dry time as we open a new month

It’s a chilly start to the new month with temperatures that fell into the mid 30s early Monday morning. A coat is recommended as you’re heading out.

October 2021 went down as the 4th wettest on record for Indianapolis. While there are very minor chances for rain today, we’re getting into a dry stretch for this week. We certainly don’t need any more rain right now.

However, with that dry stretch comes cooler temperatures much of this week will feature afternoon temperatures that are more typical for early December rather than early November. Our average high temperature for November 1st is 58°. We will only peak near 50° this afternoon.

By the end of the month, our average high temperature drops to 46°. We’ll be seeing temperatures closer to that much of this week. Along with the average temperature drop, November also picks up 3.45″ of rainfall on average and loses 54 minutes of daylight.

As a mid-level disturbance will bring more clouds and moisture our way for the afternoon. However, that moisture is limited and will likely fall in the form of isolated sprinkles, primarily in or southern counties.

We get back to sunshine for Tuesday and keep it around for the rest of the week. Keep the winter coat around, morning temperatures will be near or below freezing all week long.