Cool through the weekend with a chance for rain

Spring has arrived but we are still in the time of year when frost and freeze are possible. The average date of the last frost is April 28th and the average date of the last freeze is a few days earlier on April 17th. The latest last freeze on record came on May 27, 1961.

Even snow is not out of the question for this time of year. Our last measurable snow on record was .9″ and it accumulated on May 9, 1923.

Our second cold front of the week has brought cooler air and we’ll be cold enough for some scattered light frost by morning. For Friday expect sunny skies early with clouds in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the 50s.

We will be cold enough for scattered, light frost again Saturday morning and rain will develop during the day. We’ll stay with scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday.

A stronger storm system will move in Tuesday and bring a greater chance for more widespread rainfall. Colder air will settle in Tuesday night and low temperatures will fall below freezing.

This has been a mild month so far.

We’ve had two inches of rain this month.

