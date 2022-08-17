Our great weather rolls on with a less than August-like feel in the air. The air is dry, the skies are clear and a NNE wind helped send temperatures back to the upper 50s and lower 60s early Wednesday morning. The weather will be really great for Colts training camp today. They will practice with the Detroit Lions at Grand Park and it’s also Fan Appreciation Day. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunblock when you head out there. We’ll see temperatures peak in the low 80s this afternoon.

August is doing fairly well in the rainfall department for most of central Indiana. However, due to a very dry start to the summer season, we are still under ‘abnormally dry’ conditions in much of the area. The Drought Monitor will be updated on Thursday and we’re expecting to see improvements with last week’s rain taken into account. However, we aren’t getting any help from this current weather pattern. We will stay dry on through the first half of the weekend with rain chances not picking up until late Saturday night.

We keep the high heat on hold. We’re at six straight days, and counting, with below average temperatures in Indianapolis. Long-range guidance favors the heat to remain west while temperatures over Indiana remain near or below average to close out the last week of August.