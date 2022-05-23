INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning to you! We are starting off cool and cloudy. Clouds will thin out as we go into the afternoon. This week features just about everything and race weekend looks hot!

High pressure will keep us dry for Monday.

Dry, cool start to the week

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies to start with thinning clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north and east at 5-15 mph, keeping it cool during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dewpoints stay in the 40s making it comfortable outside! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will be very seasonal and comfortable. Dewpoints remain low and temperatures will top off in the middle 70s, where they should be for this time of year, under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Midweek storm chances

Our pattern changes midweek with warmer and breezy conditions out of the south. The warm, moist air will fuel some showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. On both days temperatures will be in the 70s with humid conditions too. Rain looks to linger into Carb Day, at least early in the day, something we will keep an eye on.

Indy 500 weekend

All eyes are on the holiday weekend forecast including the Indy 500! Some good news, it looks to be dry Saturday into Monday. It will, however, be hot with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Race day looks hot with sunshine, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s.

Indy 500 weekend looks hot and sunny!

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.