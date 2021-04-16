Cool pattern continues; tracking weekend shower chances

It is another chilly morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light frost even formed overnight with the clear skies and light winds. A coat is needed early in the day. However, highs will become mild again for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise back near 60° after seeing highs in the mid-50s on Thursday.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as our next storm system nears the Midwest. Temperatures will likely not fall as much due to the additional cloud cover over area tonight. Lows are going to drop into the lower 40s early tomorrow morning.

Throughout the weekend, there will be clouds around and shower chances will rise. You will still be able to enjoy some dry time between the spotty shower activity on Saturday and even into Sunday. Rain totals are going to be low and likely stay below 0.2” in central Indiana between the two days. The highs totals will be over our southernmost counties.

The area will dry out early in the workweek, but we are tracking another taste of winter next Wednesday. Forecast models are indicating air temperatures cold enough to support a rain/snow mix! Stay tuned for updates because the cooler than normal pattern will continue through the extended period.