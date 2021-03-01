Cool and quiet start to March!

We started off Monday mostly cloudy, but skies are already becoming clearer across central Indiana. High pressure situated west of the state will slide over the Midwest and provide the region with full sunshine this afternoon.

It will be much cooler compared to the unseasonably warm highs we saw over the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-40s this afternoon, which is right around where we should be in early March.

The clearing skies overnight, calm winds and lows in the lower 20s will help with the formation of frost tomorrow morning. Kids at the bus stop will want to bundle up with a heavy winter coat, hat and gloves! As we head into the afternoon, the sunshine will help temperatures climb back into the mid-40s.

Southwesterly winds are going to pick up midweek and allow highs to jump back into the mid-50s! There will also be many opportunities to take your plans outdoors. Rain chances will hold off until early Saturday morning. Enjoy the awesome opening week to March!