We had some light dusting of snow this morning across Central Indiana. It was visible outside on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures remained cool all day, finally seeing more seasonal air take over. Highs were in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cool once again, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s in the first part of the day.

Tomorrow morning will start partly cloudy. Then by 6 PM Monday evening, skies will clear, and we will see sunshine in the later afternoon hours.