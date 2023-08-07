The weather overnight has been active across central Indiana with showers and storms traveling over the state. Most of the severe weather impacted the southern third of the state overnight, which included the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorms and a few tornado warnings.

As expected, the lingering cloud cover over much of central Indiana on Sunday kept temperatures down, and it helped stabilize the atmosphere near the Indianapolis area. Highs reached the lower to mid-80s over south-central Indiana on Sunday and it stayed in the 70s north of downtown Indy. Central Illinois saw the thunderstorms during peak heating hours on Sunday and the storms were much more intense. There were even tornado reports near Springfield and Taylorville Illinois around 6 PM LT. The storms did weaken as they approached Indiana’s western border. However, southern Indiana saw its share of wind damage near Jasper and Paoli. Several trees and powerlines were knocked down near Pleasant Valley in Martin County.

Flooding is also a concern this morning over south-central Indiana. Heavy rain with the thunderstorms overnight brought significant rain totals in the zone from Vincennes to Brownstown. Flooded roads will be difficult to see, especially before sunrise.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible at times through the day as a storm complex slides over the state. Skies will remain rather cloudy today and prevent temperatures from rising above 80° in Indianapolis this afternoon.

Today may be the coolest day of the week, but temperatures will recover to seasonal levels by Tuesday. Isolated showers and storms return late Tuesday afternoon.