Cool across central Indiana for Big Ten Championship Weekend

The average high temperature this time of year is 45 degrees. After a cool start to the week we saw a warm up on Thursday and Friday with highs near 60 degrees. A cold front will move across the state overnight and temperatures will be more seasonal behind the front. Expect highs near 50 degrees for the Big Ten Championship Weekend.

We have only had 19 completely dry weekends this year. After a dry Saturday rain will develop Sunday afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Up to a half-inch of rain will fall through Sunday night.

We’ll have dry weather to start next week before a chance for rain and snow showers arrives late Tuesday. The countdown to Winter is on and the new season starts in 18 days.

