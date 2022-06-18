INDIANAPOLIS – We couldn’t ask for better weather this weekend with highs in the low 80s and completely wiping out the heat index. All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day Weekend weather in Indiana!

Father’s Day at a glance

Low humidity to close the weekend!

It feels great outside, and that comfy feel to the air will stick with us through Sunday. You can thank the low dewpoint temperatures for that! With dew points dropping into the upper 30s, we’ve completely wiped out the heat index here at home.

Another heat wave headed our way

But the comfortable weather doesn’t last too long. Another upper level ridge sets up over Indiana at the start of the week that will take our air temperatures right back up into the low to mid 90s!